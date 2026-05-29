Fireball confirmed over Michigan early Wednesday

If you saw an odd light in the sky over Michigan about 5:11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, it was a fireball, also known as a very bright meteor.

The American Meteor Society said they received 82 reports, including two videos, of the fireball sighting around Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The Michigan sightings included people in Chelsea, Charlotte, Fenton, Fraser, Melvindale, Monroe and Warren. Others who saw it were from Ontario, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

The fireball was moving in the sky, several of the notices said.

"It was so bright and green it caught me off guard," one of the reports from Michigan said.

"It was very bright and seemed very large," another Michigan report said.

"Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth's atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight," the American Meteor Society said.

The active meteor showers this week include the Anthelion and eta Aquariids showers, the American Meteor Society said.

Fireball sightings that recently got attention in Michigan included a meteor shower in late March.