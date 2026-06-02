Watch CBS News
Local News

Fireball sightings reported in at least 8 states including Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Sightings of a fireball were reported across Illinois and at least eight other states on Monday night. 

The American Meteor Society received nearly 200 reports of a fireball seen over Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin around 10 p.m.

Some of the reports out of Illinois came from Chicago, Aurora, Carpentersville, Warrenville, Addison, Waukegan, Oak Lawn, Shorewood Westchester, and Glen Ellyn. There were also reports from Indiana, including Valparaiso and Fort Wayne. 

untitled-design-2026-06-02t054910-402.png
Matt Snyder

There was also a report out of Ontario, Canada. 

Home camera footage, posted by the American Meteor Society, shows a flash across the sky in Michigan about an hour Northwest of Detroit. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue