Bond set at $3 million for suspect in double shooting in West Bloomfield

A man faces a total of eight charges in the aftermath of shootings that injured two people on Saturday in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Fawzi George Kased, 76, of West Bloomfield, was arraigned on Tuesday in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills on two counts of assault with intent to murder and six firearms offenses, the West Bloomfield Police Department said.

Bond was set at $3 million during the arraignment hearing, court records show. A probable cause conference is set for March 5, with a preliminary exam scheduled for March 12.

In the meantime, Kased is in the custody of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The woman who was injured during the shooting at the Thornberry Apartment complex has been treated at an area hospital and discharged, police said Monday. The man who was injured in the shooting at Maple View Liquor Store was listed in serious condition on Monday, but was improving.

West Bloomfield police say they learned of the circumstances about 8:57 a.m. Saturday, when a woman who lived in the apartment complex near Maple Road and Farmington Road reported someone tried to force their way into her apartment.

Within a few minutes, emergency dispatchers got additional calls about gunshots being fired at the apartment complex. An additional call alerted authorities that an employee of Maple View Liquor Store had been shot and was en route to a nearby hospital.

Police said in their initial report that the two shootings were targeted and not random incidents. The shooter was found shortly afterwards at the apartment complex, where police took him into custody.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 21, 2026.