2 injured in shootings at West Bloomfield apartment and liquor store; 1 in custody

A male is in custody after two people were injured in shootings at an apartment and a liquor store in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Saturday, according to police.

A female resident of the Thornberry Apartments on Bentley Road reported to officials around 8:30 a.m. that a male resident of the complex tried to enter her unit with what appeared to be a stick. Police said they later learned the male of undisclosed age had a rifle.

The female, whose age has yet to be released, was later shot, according to police. She was taken to the hospital, though the severity of her injuries wasn't immediately known.

Officials said the male then went to a liquor store near Mapleview Liquor on West Maple Road where he allegedly shot an employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Details regarding their age and the severity of their injuries have yet to be disclosed.

According to West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young, the male is a former employee of the liquor store and likely knew the worker who was shot.

The male later returned to the apartment complex where he was quickly taken into custody by police, officials said.

