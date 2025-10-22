Bird poop leads investigators to suspect accused of shooting businessman Eddie Jawad, sheriff says

A smudge of bird poop and brake dust on an SUV helped investigators track down an Eastpointe man accused of shooting a prominent Macomb County businessman.

Jasan Delanta Martin, 32, is accused of shooting Eddie Jawad at his Macomb Township home on the morning of Oct. 14. Macomb County prosecutors allege Martin parked a Ford Escape near Jawad's home, walked through a neighboring backyard, scaled a wall, entered Jawad's property, and then hid underneath a parked vehicle in Jawad's driveway.

Prosecutors allege that as Jawad drove out of his garage, Martin came out from hiding and fired multiple gunshots at Jawad. Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said Jawad was shot in the right leg and grazed in the left leg. Martin then left on foot, retracing his route and driving away.

Wickersham says Martin allegedly swapped out the Escape's registered license plate for a stolen plate.

The owner of the Escape was initially taken into custody on Oct. 17, but was released, Wickersham said, as the owner had no known relationship with Martin.

"We were able to compare between the two vehicles — one with the bad license plate, one with the good license plate — to solidify that we had the right vehicle; that being the amount of brake dust on the wheels. There was a specific smudge on this vehicle in the same location, and it was actually bird poop in the exact same location on both vehicles," said Wickersham.

Martin was arrested Sunday at a Warren home.

Wickersham says the investigation included local, state and federal resources, as well as surveillance footage and the execution of 23 search warrants. Investigators do not yet know the motive behind the shooting, Wickersham said.

"We have the ability. We have the determination to find out who you are, so don't come to Macomb County to commit your crimes," Wickersham said.

Martin was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on one count of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearms, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. Macomb County prosecutors say Martin is a fourth-offense habitual offender, meaning he is subject to life in prison if convicted of any of the primary felonies.

"While the investigation into this matter is still ongoing, I would like to commend law enforcement on the team effort used to apprehend Jasan Martin and bring him to justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. "The allegations against Martin are both shocking and appalling. The idea that someone would attempt to kill a man in his own driveway, in broad daylight, is beyond comprehension. As Macomb County Prosecutor, I take my duties with the highest seriousness, and my office will prosecute this case with the full force and gravity it deserves."

Martin was given a $100,000 bond and remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail. If he can post bond, Martin is required to wear a GPS tether. He cannot have contact with Jawad.

Martin is due back in court on Nov. 3 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is set for Nov. 10.