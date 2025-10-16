Authorities search for suspect accused of shooting at businessman in Macomb Township

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of shooting a business on Tuesday at his Macomb Township, Michigan, home.

The shooting happened at about 10:18 a.m. on 24 Mile Road. The sheriff's office says video surveillance showed the suspect in the area two hours before the shooting. Investigators say the suspect was seen entering the victim's yard about an hour before the incident.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office released surveillance video of the suspect running toward the victim's car before getting back in their vehicle and driving away. Investigators say the suspect got in a black SUV, described as a 2020-2022 Ford Escape, that was parked on Wellington Valley Drive and drove away on 24 Mile Road. An investigation revealed that the vehicle had a stolen license plate.

Authorities say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to a hospital. They were listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a thin Black man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.