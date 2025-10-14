Watch CBS News
1 person injured in shooting at Macomb Township home, deputies say

Paula Wethington
One person has been hospitalized from injuries during a shooting that happened Tuesday morning at a home on 24 Mile Road in Macomb County, Michigan. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.  

The shooting happened at a home near 24 Mile Road and Foss Road in Macomb Township, deputies said. 

In connection with that investigation, deputies are seeking details about a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that fled from Wellington Valley Drive eastbound on 24 Mile Road about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Officers ask that anyone who can provide information about that SUV or security images of that vehicle contact the sheriff's office at 586-307-9358. 

