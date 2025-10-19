Man, 32, arrested in Macomb Township shooting that injured businessman

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Macomb Township, Michigan, home that injured a businessman, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening.

Personnel with the sheriff's office worked with the Warren Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Violent Crimes and Gang Task Force to execute a search warrant around 5 p.m. at a home on Rivard Avenue in Warren, Michigan, where the man was taken into custody.

"Detectives have been working around the clock, following leads and reviewing evidence," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Sunday.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning at a home on 24 Mile Road. CBS News Detroit has confirmed the person shot was Eddie Jawad, the owner of many gas stations around Metro Detroit. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said Jawad is the owner of the home where the shooting happened.

According to the sheriff's office, surveillance video showed an individual in the area two hours before the shooting, and in Jawad's yard around an hour before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

