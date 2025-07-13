2 rescued after falling overboard, boats damaged during race on Lake Huron; no significant injuries

Two sailors were rescued after falling overboard, and several boats were damaged during the first day of the Bayview Mackinac Race near Port Huron, Michigan, on Saturday.

According to a news release from organizers, the incidents happened at the start of the race on Lake Huron, which featured "brisk conditions."

Southeast Michigan was under a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and race participants helped in the search and rescue of the two people who fell overboard.

"It's a testament to their skill, preparedness and the shared commitment to safety that all sailors share any time they are on the water," Paul Falcone, commodore of the Bayview Yacht Club, said in the release.

Officials said several boats suffered damaged sails, rigs and rudders as the race got underway. At least eight boats have since dropped out of competition.

No significant injuries have been reported, organizers said.

This year marks the 101st running of the event, which is billed as the "world's longest continuously run long distance freshwater yacht race."

The course starts at the southern end of the lake, near Port Huron, and ends at Mackinac Island, Michigan.