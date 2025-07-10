Strong storms possible in Southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday

Nearly all of Southeast Michigan is under a slight (2/5) risk for showers and storms on Friday, with the rest of the area under a marginal risk.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team has declared Friday and Saturday as NEXT Weather Alert Days.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

All of Southeast Michigan is under a marginal (1/5) risk on Saturday with isolated severe storms and heavy rainfall possible each day.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The forecast for Friday will be sensitive to the development and strength of a system of thunderstorms in the upper Midwest that is expected to track across Lake Michigan early Friday morning.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

These storms look likely to weaken by the time they reach mid-Michigan, but there is potential for new storms to trigger along the outflow boundary later in the afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Storm strength will be determined by how much moisture and instability move into southeast MI through the first half of the day.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If storms are triggered, the environment would support heavy downpours with rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour, and slow storm motion could lead to localized flooding.

A low-pressure system and moisture from southwest winds bring another chance of storms on Saturday. Storms are expected ahead of and along a cold front that is expected to arrive Saturday night. Storms may linger through the early hours on Sunday morning.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Strong winds, hail, isolated flooding, and a low tornado risk are possible both days.