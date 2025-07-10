Watch CBS News
Strong storms possible in Southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday

By Stacey DuFord

CBS Detroit

Nearly all of Southeast Michigan is under a slight (2/5) risk for showers and storms on Friday, with the rest of the area under a marginal risk.

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team has declared Friday and Saturday as NEXT Weather Alert Days. 

spc-outlook-d2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

All of Southeast Michigan is under a marginal (1/5) risk on Saturday with isolated severe storms and heavy rainfall possible each day.

spc-outlook-d3.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The forecast for Friday will be sensitive to the development and strength of a system of thunderstorms in the upper Midwest that is expected to track across Lake Michigan early Friday morning. 

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

These storms look likely to weaken by the time they reach mid-Michigan, but there is potential for new storms to trigger along the outflow boundary later in the afternoon. 

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Storm strength will be determined by how much moisture and instability move into southeast MI through the first half of the day.

dewpoint-forecast-half-screen.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If storms are triggered, the environment would support heavy downpours with rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour, and slow storm motion could lead to localized flooding. 

A low-pressure system and moisture from southwest winds bring another chance of storms on Saturday. Storms are expected ahead of and along a cold front that is expected to arrive Saturday night. Storms may linger through the early hours on Sunday morning.   

graf-4k-long.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Strong winds, hail, isolated flooding, and a low tornado risk are possible both days.

Stacey DuFord

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

