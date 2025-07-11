Port Huron's Bayview Mackinac Race highlights Blue Water Festival

The Bayview Mackinac Race begins Saturday morning from Port Huron, Michigan.

The event is billed as the "world's longest continuously run long distance freshwater yacht race," with a history extending over 100 years. It's the highlight of Port Huron's Blue Water Festival, which began with a parade in the city Wednesday night and goes through Saturday. There also is a street fair, food trucks, live entertainment and games.

The competitive boaters have two choices in a course: 259 nautical miles or 204 natutidal miles. This year's race is also part of the Ultra Mac race marathon from Port Huron to Chicago.

Boats leave the Black River in Port Huron at staggered times from about 8 a.m. to noon on race day; with arrivals expected at Mackinac Island starting Sunday afternoon.

There is a chance of showers and storms storms in the Port Huron area Saturday, according to CBS Detroit's NEXT Weather team.

The Port Huron police department also has reminded visitors and local residents that parking can be hard to find with the crowds of people attending.