Watch CBS News
Local News

Port Huron's Bayview Mackinac Race highlights Blue Water Festival

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Alert Day today. 7/11/2025
NEXT Weather Alert Day today. 7/11/2025 02:20

The Bayview Mackinac Race begins Saturday morning from Port Huron, Michigan. 

The event is billed as the "world's longest continuously run long distance freshwater yacht race," with a history extending over 100 years. It's the highlight of Port Huron's Blue Water Festival, which began with a parade in the city Wednesday night and goes through Saturday. There also is a street fair, food trucks, live entertainment and games. 

The competitive boaters have two choices in a course: 259 nautical miles or 204 natutidal miles. This year's race is also part of the Ultra Mac race marathon from Port Huron to Chicago. 

Boats leave the Black River in Port Huron at staggered times from about 8 a.m. to noon on race day; with arrivals expected at Mackinac Island starting Sunday afternoon. 

There is a chance of showers and storms storms in the Port Huron area Saturday, according to CBS Detroit's NEXT Weather team.

The Port Huron police department also has reminded visitors and local residents that parking can be hard to find with the crowds of people attending. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.