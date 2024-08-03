Watch CBS News
Crime

Warren toddler shoots himself with babysitter's gun, police say

By Andres Gutierrez, Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Detroit

Warren toddler shoots himself with babysitter's gun, police say
Warren toddler shoots himself with babysitter's gun, police say 00:40

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A toddler was hospitalized Saturday evening after shooting himself in the stomach with what police say was his babysitter's handgun.

Warren police say the 2-year-old boy is alert and responsive and with his mother.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the babysitter's home on the 11000 block of Edgemont Street in the area of Stephens and Hoover Roads.

Officials say the babysitter, a 42-year-old woman, is a licensed CPL holder and had two handguns in the residence. Police believe that the babysitter left the handguns unsecured in an area accessible to the child. The boy was able to access one of the handguns and shoot himself in the stomach. 

Investigators will be examining the details surrounding the safe and secure storage of the handgun as part of their investigation.

Police do not believe foul play is suspected.

Andres Gutierrez
andres-gutierrez-fina-picks-edits-caf-7617.jpg

Andres Gutierrez joined CBS News Detroit in September 2022. He comes from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, serving as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.