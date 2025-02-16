Watch CBS News
Failing to clear snow on property may lead to liability, attorney says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan residents are working to clear snow off their driveway following Sunday morning's winter weather system

Legal experts recommend clearing driveways and sidewalks as soon as possible after a storm to avoid liability.

"You're liable if there's an unreasonable harm that occurs to somebody, specifically if you don't shovel your snow," said attorney Vonda Evans. "You say 'you know what? I'm going to wait until the sun comes out to melt it,' and you have somebody come into your home, especially those people with those boxes that we love to order from and they're injured. You can then be held responsible."

Officials recommend always putting salt down, shoveling all snow off of driveways and sidewalks, and investing in homeowners or renters insurance. 

According to Michigan law, it's illegal to shovel or push snow and ice from driveways and sidewalks into public roadways. 

