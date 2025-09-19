Michiganders flock to downtown Detroit for opening of Apple store

A new Apple store opened on Friday in downtown Detroit, and several Michiganders wasted no time getting there.

The store, located at 1430 Woodward Ave., joins other stores in Southeast Michigan, including in Troy, Novi and Ann Arbor. The tech giant also has stores in Grand Rapids and Lansing.

CBS News Detroit was at the opening and spotted CEO Tim Cook in the crowd.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted at the opening of the new store in downtown Detroit on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. CBS News Detroit was at the opening and spotted Cook in the crowd. Terell Bailey, CBS News Detroit

The opening comes after the company closed its Clinton Township location at the Partridge Creek shopping center.

Apple first announced the new store in February and later announced plans to launch an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit to add to its developer academy program in collaboration with Michigan State University.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled its latest generation of iPhone, AirPods and watch. The iPhone 17 features a larger, 6.3-inch display and includes the new A19 chip to help power Apple's AI features. The device's front camera has also been upgraded to provide a wider field of view and a new sensor, allowing users to take landscape photos without having to rotate the phone.

The new iPhones are the first to be released since President Donald Trump returned to the White House and unleashed a barrage of tariffs, in what his administration says is an attempt to bring overseas manufacturing back to the U.S. — a crusade that has thrust Apple CEO Tim Cook into the hot seat.

contributed to this report.