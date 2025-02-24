Apple Manufacturing Academy to open in Detroit, offer free courses

Apple announced Monday it will open an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit as part of the company's effort to train a new generation of U.S. manufacturers.

Apple engineers and experts from colleges like Michigan State University will work with small- and medium-sized businesses on how to implement smart manufacturing techniques and artificial intelligence.

The tech giant did not provide an exact location for the academy, or how many jobs will be created. It's part of the company's plan to invest more than $500 billion domestically over the next four years.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we're thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we'll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation."

Apple says the academy will offer free online and in-person courses, with a curriculum focused on teaching workers skills like manufacturing process optimization and project management. The company says the courses will "drive productivity, efficiency and quality in companies' supply chains."

Apple launched its first developer academy in Detroit in the fall of 2021 in collaboration with MSU. The academy allows students to learn business, coding and design by using Apple tools.

The tech company recently announced its opening an Apple Store in downtown Detroit later this year. It will be Michigan's seventh Apple Store. The company has four stores in southeast Michigan: Ann Arbor, Clinton Township, Novi and Troy.