All victims in Traverse City Walmart stabbing attack released from local hospital

All 11 injured in a stabbing attack at a Traverse City, Michigan, Walmart on July 26 have been released or transferred from the local hospital, Munson Healthcare officials said Wednesday.

Nine patients have been treated and released, and two others have been treated and transferred, according to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, which has been providing medical care. The victims range in age from 29 to 84 years old.

"We are incredibly proud of the extraordinary work demonstrated by our Munson Healthcare team. In the face of a sudden and traumatic event, our physicians, nurses, clinical experts and support staff responded with professionalism, compassion, and unwavering dedication to patient care. Their swift actions and tireless efforts made a critical difference in the lives of those affected," the hospital system said in a statement.

"We also extend our deepest gratitude to the bystanders who stepped in to care for the injured and helped to stop the suspect before law enforcement and EMS arrived. Your courage and compassion exemplify the strength of our community."

Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Michigan, is accused of using a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade to attack five men and six women, including one store employee, on July 26.

Gille is charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned on July 28 and pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Morgan & Morgan announced that one of those injured in the attack has retained the services of the Orlando-based personal injury law firm. Representatives for Morgan & Morgan did not state what legal action it is pursuing.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive behind the attack.

The store, where the attack occurred, reopened on July 30.