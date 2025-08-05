Victim of Traverse City Walmart stabbing attack retains law firm for possible legal action

One of the victims injured in a stabbing attack at a Traverse City, Michigan, Walmart last month has retained the services of Morgan & Morgan, the law firm announced Tuesday.

The Orlando-based personal injury law firm said its client was stabbed multiple times in the July 26 attack and underwent several surgeries before being released from the hospital.

The law firm is currently in the investigative stage and did not state what legal action it is pursuing.

"Morgan & Morgan has been retained by one of the Traverse City Walmart stabbing victims, and our investigation is already underway. We are working to determine how this terrifying attack could have happened and to demand accountability for any potential negligence or lapses in security that might have contributed to this incident. Our client was left severely injured, and we will pursue all avenues of justice for him and his family," the law firm said in a statement.

Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Michigan, is accused of using a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade to attack five men and six women, including one store employee.

Gille is charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned on July 28 and pleaded not guilty. Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said Gille has a history of mental illness and a criminal record that includes assault and malicious destruction of property.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive behind the attack. The store, where the attack occurred in northwest Michigan, reopened on July 30.

On Tuesday, Munson Healthcare officials said eight of the 11 people injured in the attack have now been treated and released from the hospital.

In addition to the eight released, one patient is in good condition, and two others have been treated and transferred, according to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, which has been providing medical care. The victims range in age from 29 to 84 years old.