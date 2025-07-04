Air quality alerts issued for much of Southeast Michigan on Fourth of July

Tracking heat and a few showers. NEXT Weather Forecast 7/4/2025

As wildfires return to Canada and smoke increases from area fireworks, air quality will be in the unhealthy category for anyone with respiratory issues.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared an air quality alert for Friday into early Sunday.

There are elevated levels of fine particles because of wildfire smoke and firework displays. Air quality index levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The advisory is in effect for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties.

When possible, you should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those heart disease and respiratory diseases. Make sure not to burn outdoors and keep windows closed throughout the day and night.