Holiday travel numbers expected to set record, AAA says

Travel numbers for the holiday time frame that includes Christmas and New Year is expected to set a new record in 2025, AAA-The Auto Club Group said.

The agency expects that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the time frame of Dec. 20 to Jan. 1. That's a 2.2% increase over 2024, which set a record of 119.7 million travelers.

"People are eager to travel this holiday season," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "That's leading to record numbers on the roads and in the skies."

Of those 122.4 million travelers across the country, 109.5 million will travel by vehicle and 8 million will travel by air. The others are relying on bus, train or cruise services. The top domestic destinations include Orlando, Honolulu and New York City.

The number of people expected to be traveling in Michigan is 3.9 million people, with 3.5 million of them traveling by auto and 219,184 traveling by air.

Anyone whose travel plans were in the Upper Midwest or Great Lakes on Sunday and Monday ran into winter weather complications.