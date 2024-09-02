30,000 participate in 2024 Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Roughly 30,000 people participated in the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day.

The bridge walk has been held annually since 1958, except for 2020, when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, crowds have ranged from 21,000 to 35,000 participants.

"While not the largest crowd we've seen, 30,000 is on the upper end of the range of 21,000-35,000 participants we've had in recent years," said Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack in a statement. "It was an absolutely beautiful day, with cloudless skies giving unobstructed views of the Straits of Mackinac."

This year's walk began in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which officials say eliminated the need for busing and offered options for walkers.

The bridge closed for vehicle traffic at 6:30 a.m. Monday and reopened at noon.