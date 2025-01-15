3 men charged in murder of Oakland County businessman

(CBS DETROIT) — Three men have been charged in the murder of a Pontiac businessman, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Sam Simko, 66, of Commerce Township, was found dead at about 8:15 p.m. Monday in his business building in the 1000 block of University Drive in Pontiac. Simko is the co-owner of a marijuana grow business in Pontiac, according to officials.

Prosecutors allege that William Creasy scheduled a business meeting with Simko at this business as a ploy to rob Simko and his business. Video footage at Simko's business reportedly shows Creasy arriving at the business in a white Buick Lacrosse and entering the building alone Monday night. While Creasy was inside the business, a black Ford Expedition parked across the street pulled into the business parking lot.

As Creasy left the building, investigators say Scott Brown and Deonte Prophett exited the Expedition, with Prophett holding a pistol, and entered the business. Following a struggle, Prophett allegedly fired two rounds, killing Simko.

An investigation showed that the Lacrosse was registered to Creasy in Cincinnati, Ohio, and that he rented the Expedition in Cincinnati on the day of the murder, prosecutors say.

"Sam Simko's murder was a senseless tragedy," stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "His family is entitled to justice and we are committed to ensuring the killers in this case are made to pay for their crimes."

Creasy and Brown are charged with felony murder and armed robbery, while Prophett is facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, felony firearm possession and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Creasy and Brown were arrested in Cincinnati on Tuesday, while Prophett was arrested in Cincinnati on Wednesday. The three men are expected to be extradited to Michigan in the coming days.