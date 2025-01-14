Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting of Pontiac man under investigation

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Pontiac businessman was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday evening, and officers are investigating the circumstances. 

The body of Sam Simko, 66, of Commerce Township, was found at about 8:15 p.m. in his business building in the 1000 block of University Drive in Pontiac, according to a press release from Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the location after Simko's business partner discovered the man had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An autopsy was expected to take place Tuesday. 

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case; tipsters remain anonymous. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.  

