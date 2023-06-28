2 dead, 2 injured in Ypsilanti Township shooting

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people have died in a shooting Monday evening in Ypsilanti Township.

Washtenaw County deputies responded to the shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on June 26 in the 800 block of George Place where four people, ages 14, 16, 19 and 20, were shot.

In an update on Tuesday, authorities say the 16-year-old and the 20-year-old have died. The other two victims are expected to survive.

A vehicle was taking one of the injured to a local hospital when it crashed near Prospect and Michigan Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

Derrick Jackson, director of community engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, told CBS News Detroit he had a connection to the victims.

Police say three of the victims were siblings.

"The three siblings lived down the street from me, they played with my daughter. I literally changed one of their diapers when they were younger," Jackson said. "All of them are tragic, all of them hurt a little bit, all of them make you angry, and all of them perpetuate you to want to do more work, to do more in the community to make things better. But when you know the young people and you watch them grow up, it hits a little closer to home.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 734-973-7711 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.