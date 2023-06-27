Watch CBS News
4 people shot in Ypsilanti Township; car taking victim to hospital crashes

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people were shot in Ypsilanti Township Monday evening. 

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of George Place. 

Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, and two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were shot, according to authorities. There is no further information on the extent of the injuries. 

In addition, the sheriff's office said a vehicle was taking one of the injured to a local hospital when it crashed near Prospect and Michigan Avenue. 

No other information has been given at this time. 

