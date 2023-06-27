4 people shot in Ypsilanti Township; car taking victim to hospital crashes
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people were shot in Ypsilanti Township Monday evening.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of George Place.
Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, and two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were shot, according to authorities. There is no further information on the extent of the injuries.
In addition, the sheriff's office said a vehicle was taking one of the injured to a local hospital when it crashed near Prospect and Michigan Avenue.
No other information has been given at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.