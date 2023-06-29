Watch CBS News
Teen arrested in quadruple shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others in Ypsilanti Township

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting in Ypsilanti Township was taken into custody.

Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young was arrested after he was wanted by U.S. Marshals.

Washtenaw County deputies responded to the shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on June 26 in the 800 block of George Place where four people, ages 14, 16, 19 and 20, were shot. 

Authorities say the 16-year-old and the 20-year-old have died. The other two victims are expected to survive. A vehicle was taking one of the injured to a local hospital when it crashed near Prospect and Michigan Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

Young allegedly shot the victims following an altercation, authorities say.

Investigators say he has a history of weapons offenses.

