NFC-leading Detroit Lions aim to conquer Indianapolis Colts on the road
(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions (9-1) are looking to stay undefeated on the road as they take on the Indianapolis Colts (5-6) Sunday afternoon.
In Week 11, the Lions showed dominance in a 52-6 thrashing over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Colts beat the New York Jets in a close 28-27 game.
These two teams last met in 2020, with the Colts getting the best of the Lions in a 41-21 win in Detroit.
The Lions have won a league-high eight straight, earning the best record in the NFC that ties the NFL's best mark with Kansas City.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been nearly flawless of late, setting a franchise record with a TD catch in eight consecutive games. He caught all 11 passes thrown his direction last week and 24 of the 26 over the past three weeks.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was back under center last week after taking two weeks off, and delivered the best full game of his NFL career against the reeling Jets.
Injuries
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, who broke his left forearm last week and is expected to be out for several games, was put on IR along with safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is out with an ankle injury. Cornerback Terrion Arnold is also inactive, according to the team.
Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann is inactive with a knee injury, according to the team.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. See live updates below.
Montgomery increases Lions lead with rushing touchdown
The Lions now lead the Colts 14-6 following a 6-yard rushing touchdown from running back David Montgomery.
Colts score second field goal, Lions lead 7-6
Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay kicked his second field goal of the game with under nine minutes left in the second quarter.
The 29-yard field goal cut the Lions lead to one point, 7-6.
Gibbs scores rushing touchdown, Lions ahead 7-3
Jahmyr Gibbs scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown, capping off an 8-play drive by the Detroit Lions.
The Lions lead the Colts 7-3 with just over 12 minutes to go in the second quarter.
Colts score first points of the game with field goal
Colts kicker Matt Gay scored the first points of the game with a 27-yard field goal.
The Colts lead the Lions 3-0 with just under nine minutes left in the first quarter.
Detroit Lions giving back to the community
After the Lions dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, some players attended The Yunion's annual turkey drive.
See how safety Kerby Joseph and others are giving back to the community here.