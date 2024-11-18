Detroit Lions Kerby Joseph, Jameson Williams volunteer at turkey giveaway following historic win

(CBS DETROIT) — As much love as the Lions receive from Detroit sports fans, they're also giving it back to the community.

Nearly 65,000 fans showed their love for the Lions Sunday at Ford Field and witnessed Sunday's historic win.

Safety Kerby Joseph notched his league-leading seventh interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, while wide receiver Jameson Williams caught four passes for 124 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

But their day wasn't done after they left everything on the turf. They gave that love right back and surprised fans at a Detroit youth center after the game. Their presence at The Yunion's annual turkey drive proves that sometimes it feels even better to give than to receive.

"Big smiles, wide open eyes. They were excited just to be able to see them up close and personal and take pictures with them. They gave out memorabilia; they got signatures and things like that. That was huge for them," said Ronald Lee Jr., programming director at The Yunion Strategy. "I was surprised that they came. I thought, 'Wait a minute, you want to come after the game?' I think that's just what they are about, giving back to the city. They see without the city, there's no Lions."

The partnership provided community members with roughly 100 turkeys, or around 6.5 yards per bird if you break it down by Sunday's stats.

Within hours of giving their all on the field, Joseph and Williams gave everything they had left to those who cheered them on.

In the past two seasons since the so-called "Brand New Lions" emerged, they've seen receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and quarterback Jared Goff etch themselves into the NFL record books. However, the one holdover from the "Same Old Lions" everyone is fine keeping around is the way they're always giving back to fans.