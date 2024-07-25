Residents in western part of Denver metro area concerned about woodpiles on Sheridan Boulevard lot

In Westminster, massive woodpiles have sat idle on a vacant lot off Sheridan Boulevard for over a year. Residents like Carol Alberts are worried that it constitutes a fire risk. She has been pressing the city for months about removing them.

"They sprouted up all at once," she said. "It wasn't one at a time. My initial response is 'This is another Marshall Fire waiting to happen'."

"That is the one exit to the west," she continued. "There is one exit on the north. If that was blocked and you had all those people trying to get out and it spread as fast as it did last time people wouldn't make it."

Over a year ago, a developer demolished a house in the area and cut down trees in the lot in preparation for a build. But the development never happened and the piles sat idle. In the last year, small spot fires have occurred because of fireworks and homeless encampments but have never gotten worse. Alberts worries it's only a matter of time.

"(Westminster Fire Department) messaged back and said that they weren't concerned about the piles that looked like bonfires," she said. "The bigger issue was if they had a grass fire."

The City of Westminster told CBS Colorado in an email that the fire department periodically traverses the area on Sheridan -- the lot is between two fire stations -- and monitor for fire risk.

But Alberts and other residents of the Hyland Greens area are left wondering why the piles are still there at all? The city says that ownership of the lot has changed hands recently and that the new developer had to reach out to the Department of Public Health and Environment for a permit to remove the debris. Because there is asbestos in some of the piles with the remains of the demolished house, there is environmental work required.

In the last month, the developer has reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to expedite the process. Alberts isn't worried about the piles with asbestos possibly present taking some time, but feels that the other woodpiles don't need a permit to remove.

"Do you have to have a permit for the woodpiles?" she asked. "Why can't the 15 woodpiles be gone and you wait for the three that are encapsulated?"