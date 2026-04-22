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Women+Film highlights women both behind and in front of the camera

By
Libby Smith
Special Projects Producer
Libby Smith is a special projects producer at CBS Colorado. You can contact Libby by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Libby Smith

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Denver Film's Women+Film Festival features more than a dozen films made by and about women. The festival screens features, shorts and documentaries. This year, Women+Film opens with "Cookie Queens," a Sundance-screened documentary following four Girls Scouts as they navigate Girl Scout Cookie season. 

"'The Baronesses' is very exciting. That is one that will be screening on Saturday. It's about a group of older women who decide to kind of up end their lives and stage their own version of 'Hamlet,'" said Ambriehl Turrentine, the Denver Film programmer of the Women+Film Festival. 

The closing night program is "Ask E. Jean," a documentary chronicling the life of E. Jean Carroll, a journalist, author, and advice columnist. 

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Denver Film

"We have another film that is actually celebrating it's 35th anniversary called 'Daughters of the Dust.' It was a landmark film in independent cinema, so we're very excited to be celebrating that here," Turrentine explained. 

In between, there will be shorts programs, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The festival also features a community conversation entitled "Gender Bias in AI." Denver's first Chief AI and Information Officer and Next50's Community Impact Manager Susan Hill will use film as a way to explore how artificial intelligence is impacting women in media, government, and the workplace. 

"It's really just a great opportunity to see lots of films," Turrentine added.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about Women+Film

Women+Film runs April 24 - 26, 2026 at the Sie Film Center. 

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