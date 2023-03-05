Woman diagnosed with colon cancer after first exam urges young individuals to get screened "I'm grateful that I went in"

A new report from the American Cancer Society found colorectal cancer is affecting younger individuals and they're being diagnosed with more advanced stages of the disease.

As doctors recommend colonoscopies beginning at the age of 45, one Colorado woman says her receiving the examination early possibly saved her life.

Colorado woman, Nicole Gates, says she only got the screening because her doctor mentioned it during a routine check-up. Gates thought her very first exam was going to be routine.

"No symptoms... I was just going because the doctor recommended it," she said. "While it's still somewhat rare for a female my age to have it... it's coming more prevalent that people are having it at younger ages."

With the diagnosis revealed, Gates has already seen the disease take someone closer to her already, as she watched her best friend, Rachel, battle it first-hand at the age of 25.

"She was my best friend until she passed at 31, in 2007. Bridesmaid at my wedding, travel partner, she was great," she said.

Her friend's passing is another reason why she decided to get the colonoscopy screening at age 45. Doctors discovered Gates' colon cancer had also spread to lymph nodes.

"For it to be advanced as it was... and still have no symptoms, just proves that you need to get in there and get it done," Gates said.

She has been receiving her treatment from the Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers and is halfway through her chemotherapy.

"Because of my age and my health, they are being very aggressive right now. So they think the prognosis should be good." She continued, "they have locations all over the place and to be 5 minutes from one... the nurses are great, they're saints."

As colon cancer continues to affect younger and younger people, she is urging individuals to get screened early.

"I am grateful that I went in... I can't imagine how quickly I would've been Stage 4 and still not have any symptoms," Gates expressed.