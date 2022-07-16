Woman and daughter killed in flash flooding in Larimer County

A 37-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed Friday night as flash flooding tore through Buckhorn Canyon in the Masonville area southwest of Fort Collins. The two were caught in a recreational vehicle hit by rising water in Buckhorn Creek.

The area was hit with between a half inch to two inches of rain in a half hour, said CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney.

Floodwaters darkened with the soot and ash from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar are seen Friday evening at the intersection of Buckhorn Road and Stove Prairie Road about eight miles west of Fort Collins. (credit: CBS)

"There's nothing to stop it," said local resident Carrie Drovnick. "Even with new growth, it won't stop it."

The creek is drainage for area including portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire that started in August of 2020. It was the largest wildfire in recorded Colorado history, scorching over 200,000 acres of land before it was considered controlled in January of 2021.

(credit: CBS)

Aerial mulching efforts in some areas of the burn scar have been ongoing, but heavy rain has the potential to wash mulch away.

Larimer County put out warnings about the flash flooding danger Friday after 4pm.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary. Avoid area subject to flooding including dips, low https://t.co/UZngxyQDrX — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 15, 2022

"Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," warned the Sheriff in a Tweet.

The mother and daughter were in an RV that washed away. They bodies were found Friday night.

A detached culvert rests against a bridge on a private drive off Larimer County Road 44H on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS)

Most evacuated people were allowed back up Buckhorn Road at about 9pm, in spite of the Sheriff putting out on Twitter that County Road 44H remained closed an hour and a half later. One person said to be isolated and with a medical condition may have to be helped via helicopter Saturday if the flooding does not recede enough.

If you are traveling west in Larimer County today, please be aware of potential road closures due to the flash flooding from yesterday. Please check @LarimerSheriff @LETA_911 if severe weather occurs today. — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) July 16, 2022

There was no information yet on whether the mother and daughter were in the RV alone or whether others may have escaped. Damage assessments and debris removal will begin Saturday.