Victim who was attacked on Denver metro area trail warns others, says she fought back thinking "I'm not going to die today"

Victim who was attacked on Denver metro area trail warns others, says she fought back

Police in Colorado are asking for the public's help identifying a man who attacked a woman on the High Line Canal Trail.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the assault occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, at Expo Park near East Exposition Avenue.

The victim, who asked not to be identified for her safety, was on her regular walk. But that morning, her routine changed. A trail closure due to maintenance forced her to cross to the other side of the park, a small detour that would prove life-altering.

"I just felt the man come from behind me," she recalled. "At first, it felt like a bear hug. For a second, I thought maybe I knew him. Then I saw his long hair, and I knew this is not a joke. This is serious."

An overhead view of the High Line Canal Trail next to Expo Park where the attack happened in Aurora CBS

Self-defense skills from a class she took 30 years ago kicked in. She fought back with everything she had.

"Hit, hit hit. Fight, fight. I scratched his face, grabbed at his eyes, and just kept fighting until he let go," she said. "I thought, 'I can't fight him standing up, I'll take him to the ground. I am not going to die today.'"

Aurora police say the man ran north through Expo Park toward East Virginia Avenue after the assault. He is described as approximately 5-foot-10 and weighing about 175 pounds, with dark shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, green pants and a black jacket.

Assault suspect spotted on Ring camera Aurora Police Department

The suspect may have sustained injuries to his face during the struggle.

Despite multiple investigative efforts, detectives have not been able to identify the suspect and are now urging the community to come forward with any tips.

"He lives in our community. I'm so certain of that. Somebody must know him," the woman said. "When he ran away, the immediate thought was there's women. He ran towards them, and I thought, I am not letting this happen to other women."

She was disheartened to learn that two women had walked by during the assault but didn't intervene.

"One of them told me she thought I was just having sex at the park," she said. "We have to speak up when something doesn't feel right. Call the police."

The woman suffered blows to the face and described herself as being nearly unrecognizable afterward. Injuries include a broken nose and cheekbone.

Her focus remains on reclaiming the trail and her peace.

"I hate that he took that from me," she said. "But we're going to take it back. We cannot live in fear."

Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.