Wolf Creek Ski Area closes due to mandatory evacuation orders in southwest Colorado

Wolf Creek Ski Area was closed on Nov. 1, just one day after opening, due to mandatory evacuation orders in Archuleta County. Wolf Creek said the closure was a precautionary measure due to flooding threats in the San Juan Basin.

The closure was recommended as the area experiences a 100-year flood with record-breaking flooding in the area.

Wolf Creek Ski Area Wolf Creek Ski Area

The flooding emergency extends across multiple counties, with dangerous conditions expected to continue.

The San Juan River at Pagosa Springs is expected to crest at 22 feet, which would exceed historic flood levels recorded in 1911. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says that at 20 feet, some homes become inaccessible as roads flood.

The ski area opened about 30% of the mountain on Halloween. The ski area's official opening day has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 but according to the ski area's website, it will remain closed until the mandatory evacuation order in Archuleta County has been lifted.