Colorado Task Force 1 activated for flooding in southwest Colorado

South Fork Fire Rescue

Colorado Task Force 1 was activated Monday morning to respond to historic flooding across southern and southwestern Colorado. The task force deployed a 17-member swiftwater and flood rescue team.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, CO-TF1 will bring specialized search and rescue personnel and equipment to support emergency responders. That includes crews to help search for and rescue people trapped or stranded by flooding.

Colorado Task Force 1 was activated to respond to historic flooding across southern and southwestern Colorado. West Metro Fire Rescue

The flooding emergency extends across multiple counties, with dangerous conditions expected to continue.

The San Juan River at Pagosa Springs is expected to crest at 22 feet, which would exceed historic flood levels recorded in 1911. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says that at 20 feet, some homes become inaccessible as roads flood.

Colorado Task Force 1 activated for the flooding response in southwestern Colorado. West Metro Fire Rescue

Last week, catastrophic flooding prompted officials to issue a disaster declaration as waters left residents stranded and washed away homes.

There are numerous road closures and widespread damage to roads and bridges in La Plata County. All government offices were closed on Monday except for voter services. Polling centers will remain open to the public as originally scheduled.

CO-TF1 was created in Colorado in 1991 and is one of 28 task forces nationwide under the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Urban Search & Rescue Response System. The task force's primary mission is for local, state and national disasters.

Colorado Task Force 1 was activated on Nov. 2, 2026 for the flooding in southwestern Colorado. West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro Fire Protection District is the sponsoring agency for CO-TF1. Task force members represent 23 fire agencies across the Front Range.

There are several evacuation orders in effect for La Plata County residents.

Additional Information about Evacuation Orders for La Plata County:

Most recent evacuation orders issued as of 7:54p.m. Sunday for residents in:

Durango Regency Mobile Home Park, 7520 County Road 203 in Durango. Use east access to Highway 550 not County Road 203

North Valley Mobile Home Park, 5600 County Road 203.

Evacuation orders in place for residents of:

Homes along Junction Creek on Columbine Drive, Delwood Avenue, Bacus Avenue, Needham Court, West 3rd Avenue, West 2nd Avenue

Pine Winds Mobile Home Park in Durango

Junction Creek Mobile Home Park in Durango

Alamo Drive in the City of Durango

The Meadow Brook Mobile Home Park in Ignacio

Pine River Ranches in Bayfield

Maps of evacuation zones can be viewed at www.readylaplata.org.

The La Plata County Fairgrounds at 2500 Main Avenue in Durango has set up an emergency evacuation center for residents in Durango. Overnight shelter is available and residents are welcome to bring small household pets.

The Ignacio High School at 315 Ignacio Street in Ignacio has set up a temporary shelter for residents in Ignacio. Overnight shelter is available and residents are welcome to bring small household pets

The Bayfield High School at 800 CR 501 in Bayfield has set up an emergency evacuation center for residents in Bayfield. Overnight shelter is available and residents are welcome to bring small household pets.

The La Plata County Call Center is open for any residents who have questions. Call 970-385-8700. In case of emergency, do not call this number, call 9-1-1.

To receive local emergency alerts, sign up at www.readylaplata.org.

Additional Information from South Fork Fire Rescue:

Heavy rains caused evacuations in South Fork, Del Norte and Monte Vista on Nov. 1. As of Monday morning, five people were reported missing.

South Fork Fire Rescue

Dangerous road conditions have forced the closure of several routes, including US 160. Check cotrip.org for updates on closures. The area's bridges are being monitored due to the rising water levels. As of Monday morning, the Escondida bridge remains closed and impassable. All dams in the area are stable and functioning as expected.

Lower temperatures are expected tonight, which could cause ice formation on the roads due to the large amount of water accumulated from the floods. Please exercise extreme caution if you need to drive.

A hotline for inquiries related to the floods and evacuations has been set up: 719-873-1030, extension 1.

If you do not have means to reach an evacuation shelter, or if you need help to evacuate due to medical or accessibility reasons, call 719-657-4221 to request assistance.

Check the Rio Grande County website for an interactive map of evacuation zones and get more information about the floods.

There are shelters available in the area for anyone in need. As of Monday morning, five people were at the South Fork shelter. On our website, you will find a list of available shelters in the area:https://riograndecounty.colorado.gov/evacuation-shelters

If staying at a shelter does not meet your needs, call 2-1-1:https://www.211colorado.org/

If necessary, there are shelters available for large animals; call Larry Brown at 719-850-2139.