Skiers, snowboarders celebrate opening of multiple Colorado ski areas

Skiers and snowboarders are ready to hit the slopes after multiple Colorado ski areas opened their doors this week.

On Wednesday, A-Basin became the first ski area in the state to open for the 2026-2027 season. The ski area has opened its Black Mountain Express and High Noon runs to the public.

Opening day at Arapahoe Basin on Oct. 28, 2026. Arapahoe Basin

This season, both Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders will have unlimited access to A-Basin. The resort says it will operate seven days a week for the remainder of the season. As snowmaking continues, the ski area says it will open more terrain along the front side of the mountain.

This year is the ski area's 80th season.

Visitors line up for the lift at Keystone on Oct. 30, 2026. CBS

Keystone celebrated its opening day on Friday. The lift line was long as enthusiasts waited to get their first shot at the slopes.

"We're thrilled to kick off our ski season," said Keystone Resort Vice President and COO Shannon Buhler. "Opening in October is a huge testament to the tireless and innovative work of our team. Being one of the earliest resorts to open means so much to our employees and guests, and we can't wait to share the first turns of the season with all of them."

Approximately two miles of terrain is available to skiers and riders on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails, and the ski area is working to open more terrain as conditions allow.

Scott DW Smith/Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek Ski Area also opened lifts to skiers and riders on Saturday morning. A recent storm system produced 20 inches of snowfall at the ski area, leaving a 12-inch settled midway.

The ski area says Treasure Stoke, Bonanza and Nova opened on Halloween, comprising roughly 30% of the mountain.

With another storm system moving into the region, it's possible the resort could get more fresh snow over the weekend.