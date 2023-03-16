Deaths of 2 dogs reported after wolf attacks in Colorado

Two dogs are dead in the North Park area of northern Colorado after being attacked by wolves earlier this week.

One dog was attacked on Monday in Jackson County and died at the scene. It was described by Colorado Parks and Wildlife as a ranch dog that worked with livestock.

The other dog was attacked the day after about 4 miles away. It was put down soon afterwards due to the extent of its injuries and was described as a pet.

Wildlife officers said they found wolf tracks in the area where the attacks happened and used wolf GPS collar data to determine they were there.

