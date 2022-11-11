'Winnie the Pooh' comes to life with life-sized puppets

Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" is on stage this weekend at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts.

Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" Disney's "Winnie the Pooh"

This production features life-sized puppets of all the popular characters from the Hundred Acre Wood. Winnie the Pooh and all his friends, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, and Tigger too, are all off on a new adventure.

Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" Disney's "Winnie the Pooh"

The show is a musical with a lot of great new songs. The production draws the audience in to a fun new adaptation of the world created by A.A. Milne.

LINK: Information & Tickets to Disney's "Winnie the Pooh"

Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" runs through November 13, 2022 at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. One of many great shows coming during Newman Center Presents 2022-2023 Season.

RELATED: Newman Center celebrates 20th anniversary with lots of fun shows



