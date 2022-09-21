Newman Center celebrates 20th anniversary with lots of fun shows

The Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts has been bringing diverse artistic performances to the University of Denver campus for the last 20 years. And, to celebrate, there is an amazing schedule of performances for the 2022-2023 season.

"We are a multidisciplinary performing arts center. We're the home of Newman Center Presents series, the K-12 education program, Lamont School of Music, the DU Theatre Department, and a number of community rental and arts organizations around town," said Aisha Ahmad-Post, Executive Director of the Newman Center.

Krystal Harfert

The season kicks off on Thursday, September 29 at 4:30 p.m. with an outdoor festival. BANDALOOP will be the centerpiece of the festival. BANDALOOP is a vertical dance performance group out of Oakland California. They will be performing LOOM:FIELD on the walls of the Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science and also on the Sie Complex. LOOM:FIELD unites dance, spoken word, fabric manipulation and original music, featuring vocalist Destani Wolf. The dancers will be turning the building's façade into a giant loom. In addition to BANDALOOP, the festival will include food trucks, a bar with concessions, an interactive loom demonstration from Fancy Tiger Crafts, local artists Playground Ensemble, Presenting Denver and the students from DU's Lamont School of music.

"We have a huge lineup, about 25 different shows. And we are presenting classical music, jazz, dance, world music. We have a National Geographic series that we do with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, as well," Ahmad-Post told CBS News Colorado.

Pilobolus

The first half of the season includes these performances:

Oct. 3 Orquestra Akokan

Oct. 8&9 Eric Whitacre with Kantorei

Oct. 14&15 Pilobolus

Oct. 17 Capitol Comedy

Oct. 28 Lila Downs

Nov. 11-13 Winnie the Pooh

Dec. 1 Damien Sneed

Dec. 12 The Swingles

A highlight for children will be the "Winnie The Pooh" performance, which features life size puppets.

"They were off Broadway, and they're finally going on tour this year. So, we have five different performances of that in November, November 11 through 13. Fun for the whole family, and there's definitely a VIP reception, as well. If you want to do a ticket for that and go and meet some of the characters," Ahmad-Post explained.

LINK: Tickets & Information for the Newman Center Presents 20th anniversary season.

There are a variety of ticket options including several different series so you can group different performances together.