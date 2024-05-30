Wildlife experts warn Coloradans of rattlesnake sightings during this time of year

It's that time of the year when we start to see an increase in rattlesnake sightings.

Wildlife experts say snakes are more visible this time of year because of our hot days and cooler nights and want everyone to be cautious when out on the trails.

At North Table Mountain in Jefferson County, the summer season is in full effect.

"I try to get out here about three or four times a week," John Langedyke said.

With many of its parks packed throughout the week.

"Sometimes you have to park down 93 instead of using the parking lot," Langedyke said.

Along with the mountain bikers, hikers and their four-legged friends, this time of year you're likely to see a more villainous visitor on the trail as well.

"I would say it's pretty common," Hank Briggs said on his second lap up the mountain.

"We definitely have a rattlesnake belt," Jefferson County Open Space Ranger Mary Ann Bonnell said. "I think of it where we have a combination of rocky cover and food, so you think about the front foothills the hogbacks the basalt caps of the mesas those are all great places to be a rattlesnake."

Bonnell says the best advice is to always be alert.

With an estimated seven to 10 million visitors across their parks every year she says interactions are rare.

"We have one or two human bites we anticipate per year and then with dogs we anticipate around a half a dozen," she said.

Still, they encourage everyone to know how you should and should not respond to a bite.

"Don't cut, don't suck, don't put a tourniquet on don't put ice on it these are all things people say to do that are probably going to end up causing more damage," she said.

Instead staying calm and limiting movement is key.

Trail goers CBS News Colorado spoke with say they're glad they have but hope they'll never have to use.

"If you just give them a wide berth and go around them, you're going to be OK," Langedyke said.

"You know when they're going to come out you know when they're going to go back in for the winter it's all just about having the right mindset about it," Briggs said.

Experts also recommend taking your cell phone with you out on the trail, keep kids from running ahead and make sure to stay on the trail, they also warn that pets should really be on a leash in order to keep them from getting into an area where snakes might be hiding.

You can learn more about the rattlesnake population in Jefferson County on its Human Wildlife Interactions page.