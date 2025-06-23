Fire chief in Colorado makes house calls, goes door-to-door to bring wildfire safety training to Marshall Fire survivors

As we get into the summer season in Colorado, the risk of wildfires increases. While the Marshall Fire -- the most destructive fire in state history -- didn't happen in the summer months, survivors in Boulder County certainly are well aware of the dangers at any time of year.

This summer Louisville Fire Protection Department Chief John Willson is showing some survivors in his community how to fight back before a fire spreads.

Water packs are being given to dozens of Marshall fire survivors, like Kevin Lombardo in Louisville, at left. Fire Chief John Willson is seen at right. CBS

It's rare to see a fire chief make house calls, but Willson is excited to be bringing wildfire safety training door-to-door. During his visits, Willson is presenting residents with some special gear and showing them how to use it.

"These are tools to help you and your neighbors protect their homes," Willson told Marshall Fire survivor Kevin Limbardo.

His tools include:

- a bladder bag for water with a spray nozzle

- a swatter meant to slow smaller fires

Such tools are meant to be used after a resident has called 911. It's one of the first times in the state that ordinary residents have gotten such training.

"So do we give them confidence enough to fight small fires, but not overconfidence to fight big fires? And that's a fine line that that we all walk," Willson said.

The program is funded through the community fund and the group Marshall Together. Board member Tawnya Somauroo started working on the program months ago, after seeing success in a California neighborhood.

"When the wind blows, we have a lot of anxiety, and this is something easy we can do. It's just like having a fire extinguisher in your house," she said. "You have the same kind of tool for outside."

The tools are not meant to replace trained firefighters, but they might stop a small fire from spreading further.

"We were hopeless the day of the fire. But, you know, a lot of people find it's very empowering to go out and try to solve problems," Somauroo said.

More communities nearby are already looking into their own training programs as Willson continues his drive to any survivor in need.

"It makes the community better, to help us a little bit until we arrive," Willson said.