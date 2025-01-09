Proposal could bring fire training, equipment to volunteers in Colorado

This week's wildfires in the Los Angeles area are bringing back painful memories for survivors of wildfires in Colorado, including the Marshall Fire. It's also putting more urgency on safety programs, as one Boulder County group is asking fire departments to train neighbors for emergency response.

CBS

This new program could stop a fire from spreading even before first responders arrive by equipping homeowners with specialized equipment like a water extinguisher and a McLeod fire tool.

Louisville Protective District Fire Chief John Wilson uses similar water extinguishers with his crew to the ones that are part of the program.

"This is a little bit bigger than the ones that you use at your house," Wilson explained. "Water is very, A... inexpensive... B, it's readily available. And C, it puts out the fire very quickly."

Soon, volunteers in Louisville could have one in their own garage to help serve as a first line of defense in fire prevention safety efforts.

"If the people see a fire, they can call 911, but then go out and try to put the fire out within reason, then that's what we'd like them to be able to do," Wilson said.

CBS

Nothing is final yet, but it's a program firehouses across Boulder County are considering as it is brought to their doors by Marshall Fire survivor, and cofounder of advocacy group Marshall Together, Tawnya Samouroo.

"People are very nervous about fire and everything that happens everywhere impacts them and there's a big concern with being prepared," Samouroo said.

Samouroo is working to get funding approved from Marshall Together for the tools (that are expected to cost around $100-$200 per person), as she aims to address survivors' concerns with action.

"We have tools people learn to perform CPR before paramedics get to them. And here is a program that helps you put out small fires outside before your fire department can come and respond," Samouroo said.

And especially as wildfires continue to rage in California, Samouroo says that extra layer of protection is a top priority as she reflects on the Marshall Fire three years ago in Boulder County.

"We know what that feels like, and it's very upsetting, and we feel like it could happen here again," Samouroo said, "[Neighbors] just want to feel like there's more ways to address ignitions if they happen, they want to feel more empowered."

Meanwhile, fire departments like Louisville Protective District are considering the training demands and needs that could come with this program to support the community, all while making sure 911 would always be the first call.

"We can't do it by ourselves," Wilson said, "As we can get our community members to be involved, and we are helping them along the way, then it's a win, win situation for all of us."

Marshall Together plans to vote on funding for this fire prevention method later this month and if both funding is approved and the Louisville Fire Department signs off, volunteer training could begin as soon as this spring.