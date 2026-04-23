Northern Colorado wildfire forces evacuations of some homes in Fort Collins

A wildfire started on the western edge of Fort Collins, east of Horsetooth Reservoir, early Thursday evening and it's burning near homes. A photo from Poudre Fire Authority showed flames shooting from the top of a fully-engulfed tree.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes in the Ponds at Overland and Westgate neighborhoods to the west of South Overland Trail.

Poudre Fire Authority

Fort Collins police said the emergency call about the fire came in just before 5 p.m. Nearly an hour later firefighters were building suppression lines around the fire.

So far there's no word on how it started and it's not known if anyone was hurt.

Poudre Fire Authority

Rocky Mountain High School was set up as an evacuation center for people who had to leave their homes.

Northern Colorado has been under a red flag warning for high fire danger throughout the day on Thursday, with expected wind gusts of up to 40 mph and humidity levels down to 10%.