Cloudy, rainy to start the weekend ahead of pleasant Labor Day

Labor Day Weekend is here, and that means a lot of people across Colorado will be outside for the holiday weekend. We have one more day of wet weather on Saturday before sunshine and warmer weather return.

CBS

Expect thunderstorms and rain showers Saturday afternoon, clearing overnight. The sunshine will greet us Sunday morning and stick around for the day. Temperatures will top off around 80 degrees Sunday for the Denver Metro Area.

CBS

Monday, our temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s, which will bring us closer to normal temperatures for this time of year. Labor Day should be a pretty perfect Colorado day.

CBS

The chance for storms pops back into the forecast Tuesday, although the majority of us look to stay mostly dry through the week.