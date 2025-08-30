Watch CBS News
Local News

Cloudy, rainy to start the weekend ahead of pleasant Labor Day

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend forecast in Colorado
Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend forecast in Colorado 02:42

Labor Day Weekend is here, and that means a lot of people across Colorado will be outside for the holiday weekend. We have one more day of wet weather on Saturday before sunshine and warmer weather return. 

day-2.png
CBS

Expect thunderstorms and rain showers Saturday afternoon, clearing overnight. The sunshine will greet us Sunday morning and stick around for the day. Temperatures will top off around 80 degrees Sunday for the Denver Metro Area. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

Monday, our temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s, which will bring us closer to normal temperatures for this time of year.  Labor Day should be a pretty perfect Colorado day.

extended-am.png
CBS

The chance for storms pops back into the forecast Tuesday, although the majority of us look to stay mostly dry through the week.

Dayle Cedars

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue