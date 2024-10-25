Watch CBS News
Local News

Westminster police search for attempted abduction suspect who threatened girl with gun in Denver metro area

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Westminster police search for attempted abduction suspect
Westminster police search for attempted abduction suspect 00:26

Police in Westminster searched for an attempted abduction suspect who allegedly threatened a female student with a gun. Investigators said the incident occurred Friday morning near West 125th Avenue and Delaware Street.

westminster-attempted-abduction-transfer-frame-564.jpg
The scene where a female student said she was targeted by a would-be kidnapper near her school in Westminster.  CBS

The female student told police she was walking to school alone shortly after 7 a.m. when she said a silver vehicle approached her near West 125th Avenue and Delaware Street. She said the man driving threatened her with a gun and told her to get in. 

The student refused and said the man then grabbed her backpack and took off in the vehicle. The student made it safely to school and reported the incident. 

According to Westminster police, investigators are working to develop a suspect and suspect vehicle description. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.