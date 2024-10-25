Westminster police search for attempted abduction suspect who threatened girl with gun in Denver metro area

Police in Westminster searched for an attempted abduction suspect who allegedly threatened a female student with a gun. Investigators said the incident occurred Friday morning near West 125th Avenue and Delaware Street.

The scene where a female student said she was targeted by a would-be kidnapper near her school in Westminster. CBS

The female student told police she was walking to school alone shortly after 7 a.m. when she said a silver vehicle approached her near West 125th Avenue and Delaware Street. She said the man driving threatened her with a gun and told her to get in.

The student refused and said the man then grabbed her backpack and took off in the vehicle. The student made it safely to school and reported the incident.

According to Westminster police, investigators are working to develop a suspect and suspect vehicle description.