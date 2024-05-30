Western Governors University to offer guaranteed scholarships to select Colorado Community College System students

Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia is trying to break the stigma of two-year schools. But more importantly, at least to him, he's trying to build a pathway to bachelor's degrees for those that make it through CCCS programs.

While the nationwide average of two-year students that go onto four-year institutions is around 16%, that number lags in Colorado.

Western Governors University, a private nonprofit four-year university, has partnered with CCCS on what is called the Bridge to Bachelors program for every community college in the state.

Jade Jacobson isn't a guaranteed scholarship recipient but is the type of student that WGU and CCCS think embodies what this program could be. She has an associate's degree and is a student at WGU pursuing a bachelor's in advanced education.

"The passion in the phone call made me realize I can make this change," she said about being selected as a student who could be a model for the initiative.

Western Governors University Director of Regional Operations Ismar Vallecillos believes it's making good on the promises of providing education to those who need it.

"We want to literally put our money where our mouth is," he said.

"Students like her can really demonstrate that you can begin at a community college and you can go anywhere," echoed Garcia.

The Bridge to Bachelors program pairs a student with a potential in-state four year university and guarantees admission should they complete their Associates and enroll in the school itself.

WGU upped the ante by adding a guaranteed scholarship to the program for those who select it as the school they want to go to when their time in community college is up.

"They can make it and that's what we want to encourage them to do," explained Garcia. "[WGU] stepped up and said we want to be a part of that too and we'll sweeten the pot for your students by giving them a guaranteed scholarship if they complete their associates degree before they enroll."

Vallecillos believes that it's a long term investment in the state, of which one of its' founders was a former Colorado Governor in Ray Romer, and that it's meant to help bridge education opportunities and provide social mobility.

They see first generation college students, those from marginalized communities or financial backgrounds and those changing careers in middle age as those that would benefit the most from these scholarships, the Bridge to Bachelors program and WGU education as a whole.

"We are investing in Colorado through this scholarship program to ensure that we are removing the financial barrier," Vallecillos said.

"It definitely took the weight off being able to focus more on my studies and get to my future in the profession," added Jacobson.

So, there can be more students like Jade Jacobson and more individuals that can find ways to continue to excel.