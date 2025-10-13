Northern Colorado food bank seeks donations amid 230% spike in need

The Weld Food Bank in Greeley is asking for the community's support in helping provide for those in need, especially as the holiday season approaches. The food bank, located north of downtown Greeley, is facing a potential $700,000 shortfall in funding for the demand they are experiencing this year.



"It used to be, when you would pull up, there would be 10 to 15 people in line. Now, it just stretches all around the block," said Russell Murphey, a visitor to the pantry. "I come here about once or twice a month, the economy is hard. Grocery prices are getting high. It is easier for us to come here and put that money elsewhere where we need it."

However, while the food bank staff loves serving as many people as possible, director of marketing and communications Weston Edmonds said the amount of food being provided is far outpacing the amount of money and food coming into the bank via donations.

"We are at about 30,000 visits a month, up about 230% in folks coming just for our emergency food program," Edmonds said. "In all honesty, we aren't providing what we used to. Unfortunately, some days, it may not be enough to make a full meal."

Edmonds applauded all the donors who have helped support the Weld Food Bank via financial and food donations, as well as the volunteers who help make sure the operation stays moving.

However, he said the cost of gas and groceries has resulted in more people needing the help of the food bank. He also said the recent cuts to SNAP and Medicare are projected to only make the number of visitors to the food bank rise.

"Money just doesn't last as long as it used to," Edmonds said. "Ultimately it is going to make an impact on the people of our community."

The food bank has to purchase any food they don't receive in donations in order to balance meals. Edmonds said the amount of meat being donated has fallen off of late. Other items like milk and eggs have also seen a decrease in donations.

The food bank was spending nearly $400,000 a year on purchasing necessary foods around five years ago. However, Edmonds said that number has skyrocketed of late, causing the food bank to have to spend nearly $4 million in 2025 on purchasing food.

He said the food bank has a reserve fund that they can dip into in 2025 in order to cover the $700,000 they are expected to be over budget. However, he noted that will only shrink the amount of savings the food bank has for future years in which demand is only expected to increase.

"So, helping us bridge this financial gap helps us to make sure when someone comes in we can give them good food. Good food their kids will eat and they will eat," Edmonds said.