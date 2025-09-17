With SNAP benefits cuts in Colorado, Meals on Wheels Coal Creek sees increased demand

More Coloradans need help getting food, Meals on Wheels Coal Creek works to keep up with demand

More Coloradans need help getting food, and Meals on Wheels Coal Creek is working to keep up with demand.

The Food Bank of the Rockies says 13% of adults don't have easy access to food, which is a 35% increase from just five years ago. Meals on Wheels Coal Creek, which serves parts of Boulder County, is on pace to serve 90,000 meals this year, which would be a 25% increase from last year.

Meals on Wheels Coal Creek says they're expecting an even bigger need as SNAP benefits change this fall. According to The Colorado Health Foundation, right now 584,000 Coloradans rely on SNAP to eat.

Every day, Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers pack up 300 meals to deliver to their neighbors in need. This week, Your Reporter in Boulder County Sarah Horbacewicz joined Director of Programs Emma Gaulin on a delivery as they see a higher demand.

"Today we're going to go see Fred in Louisville," Gaulin said, "With inflation and the worry of SNAP benefits being taken away from some already, and the fear of it being taken away from others. We have a lot of calls for people to up the amount of hot meals that they get."

Fred Foster in Louisville was one of those worried callers, Gaulin said he called to make sure he's able to keep his meal service.

And as Foster prepares to celebrate his 70th birthday next week, he says these services are a lifeline.

"I look forward to them coming. I always feel real bad when they have to leave," Foster said, "I would have gone hungry many times without them."

Now Foster says he's expecting his SNAP benefits to get cut next month and may rely on Gaulin visits, and these meals that much more.

"You want to give up after, you know, when you receive a letter like that, it's a shock," Foster said, "You start depending on it, and when you're older, you really depend on it."

On top of an already growing demand, Meals on Wheels Coal Creek says it is expecting a spike in demand next month, which could lead to a waitlist soon.

"Especially with the SNAP benefits possibly going away.... We could be approaching that pretty soon, within the next six months," Gaulin said.

Meals on Wheels Coal Creek says they are already working to find ways to increase their capacity and make sure east Boulder County neighbors have a hot meal to look forward to.

"I just think things right now are going to get a little worse, maybe a lot worse, but let's hope not, and don't give up," Foster said.