Weekend storms and midweek heat: What to expect across Colorado

Saturday and Sunday will follow a familiar summer pattern: warm, partly sunny days with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, particularly east of the Denver metro.

While most storms will be brief, some could turn strong or even severe, packing hail and damaging wind gusts. Areas near the Nebraska and Kansas borders could see the strongest storms each afternoon.

Early next week, conditions could become more favorable for severe storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the pattern shifts. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies, bringing dry and much hotter weather to the state. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the upper 90s across the plains — and a few locations like Greeley could even hit triple digits.

With storm chances decreasing and temperatures rising, fire danger may increase midweek, especially in areas that dry out quickly after the weekend storms.