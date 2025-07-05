Watch CBS News
Local News

Weekend storms and midweek heat: What to expect across Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storms possible this weekend in Colorado
Severe storms possible this weekend in Colorado 02:27

Saturday and Sunday will follow a familiar summer pattern: warm, partly sunny days with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, particularly east of the Denver metro. 

spc-day-1.png
CBS

While most storms will be brief, some could turn strong or even severe, packing hail and damaging wind gusts. Areas near the Nebraska and Kansas borders could see the strongest storms each afternoon.

spc-day-2.png
CBS

Early next week, conditions could become more favorable for severe storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

spc-day-3.png
CBS

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the pattern shifts. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies, bringing dry and much hotter weather to the state. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the upper 90s across the plains — and a few locations like Greeley could even hit triple digits.

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS

With storm chances decreasing and temperatures rising, fire danger may increase midweek, especially in areas that dry out quickly after the weekend storms.

Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.