What weather to expect for the remainder of spring 2025 in Colorado

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates a hot and dry remainder of spring and start to summer. The current outlook for May, June, and July in Colorado suggests a below-average precipitation probability, ranging from 33% to 50%. The one exception is the southwest corner, where near-average precipitation is expected. 

Temperature probabilities indicate a 33% to 70% chance of above-average temperatures, with the likelihood increasing as you near the southwest corner of the state. 

This is significant because drought conditions are expected to persist in currently affected areas and are anticipated to spread across the entire southern half of the state. 

While fire season has become a year-round concern across Colorado, we should be prepared for an active start to summer, with conditions conducive to wildfires in place. 

