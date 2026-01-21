Watering your Colorado plants in January? When to do it, and when not to

Colorado is navigating an unseasonably dry and warm winter so far, leaving many to wonder whether or not they should be watering their lawns and plants. Some communities in Northern Colorado have started watering public spaces and parks as a way to assure plants survive the winter.

"Across Colorado it has been an extremely warm and dry winter," said Chris Hilgert, Colorado State University's master gardener.

CBS

"Winter watering in Colorado is recommended for trees, shrubs, flowering plants, perennials and even lawns in extremely dry winters."

Hilgert said Colorado's recent weather trends of temperatures in the 50's and 60's has resulted in some watering their plants and lawns, something Hilgert encourages.

"As long as the ground is not frozen, the root system of our trees, shrubs, lawns and perennial flowers may still be growing," Hilgert said. "The root systems of those plants are actively growing, and they need water to sustain that growth."

Hilgert said monthly watering of perennials, shrubs, trees and recently planted plants is advised during warm winter months. However, watering during weeks where the weather dips below 40 degrees is not advised, as the ground could be frozen and the water would run off and be wasted.

CBS News Colorado found one metro district in Loveland that was watering this week for their open spaces and more. The metro district advised their residents via email that their system wasn't broken, but rather was being used to combat the dry season.

"This week may not have been the best week to water," Hilgert said.

Hilgert cited the snow still on the ground in some areas as well as the pending dip in temperatures expected the remainder of the week.

"If the ground is frozen, that water will have a hard time soaking into the ground and providing much benefit to the plant roots," Hilgert said.

Hilgert said watering plants right now in the winter won't come with visual results in the short term, but doing so could have long term payouts.

"Right now it is hard to tell, are these plants just dominant? Are they struggling from drought stress? They will tell us in the spring when new growth emerges," Hilgert said. "Right now it is kind of a wait and see. But, providing water will make the difference between a plant that thrives and a plant that struggles to survive."